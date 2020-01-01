Former TV meteorologist to seek Kansas Senate seat
SHAWNEE, Ks. (AP) - A former Kansas City area TV meteorologist has announced plans to seek a Kansas Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of one of the Legislature's most conservative members.
Mike Thompson, who served as chief meteorologist for Fox 4 Kansas City - WDAF until he retired last year, announced Monday that he is seeking the District 10 seat being vacated in mid-January by Republican Mary Pilcher-Cook. She announced Friday that she is resigning.
Thompson, of Shawnee, said he plans to seek the appointment to fill the remainder of Pilcher-Cook’s term and then run in the primary for a chance at a full four years in November 2020.
