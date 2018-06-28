Former U.N. Ambassador Visits Fulton

FULTON - Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton spoke to reporters in Fulton Wednesday.



He spoke on topics from North Korea to sequester budget cuts to the late Margaret Thatcher.

He said that China is the key to any action in North Korea.

"And until we engage China, which uniquely has the ability to make that regime behave in a different way...or to acquiesce, in what's inevitable at some point anyway, which is the reunification of the Korean peninsula."

Bolton was in town to tour the National Winston Churchill Museum before speaking for the museum at an event tomorrow in St. Louis.