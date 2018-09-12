Former U.S. Sen. Thomas Eagleton Dies

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Political leaders in Missouri and around the country are mourning the passing of Thomas Eagleton. The three-term Democratic senator from Missouri died Sunday in St. Louis. He was 77. His family says Eagleton died of a combination of heart, respiratory and other problems. Former colleagues are remembering Eagleton for his statesmanship, courage and humor. Senator Edward Kennedy says he was especially moved by Eagleton's speaking out against the war in Vietnam. Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri says the state, quote, "has a hole in its heart." Eagleton was elected to the Senate in 1968, 1974 and 1980. He is perhaps best known nationally for being chosen as George McGovern's running mate in 1972, only to quit after it was revealed that he had been hospitalized for depression years earlier.