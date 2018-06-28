Former UCM Student Hacks School's Network

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A former student at the University of Central Missouri has pleaded guilty to hacking into the school's computer network by infecting or trying to infect individual computers, including one used by the university president.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 21-year-old Daniel Fowler, of Kansas City, faces up to 15 years in prison following his guilty pleas Wednesday to conspiracy and computer hacking.

Fowler admitted that from March 2009 to March 2010, he and a co-defendant at the Warrensburg school downloaded large databases of faculty, staff, alumni and student information, transferred money to their student accounts and tried to change grades.

Fowler said they also sought to make money by trying to sell lists of the personal information.

A sentencing date will be set later. Fowler's co-defendant is awaiting trial.