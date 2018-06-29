Former UMB Employee Indicted for Embezzling

KANSAS CITY - A Kansas City woman and several of her friends and family members have been indicted on charges accusing them of stealing more than $650,000.

The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri said in a release Tuesday that a federal grand jury has indicted 53-year-old Lisa Taylor and 11 of her friends and relatives on charges accusing them of taking part in embezzling more than $650,000 while Taylor worked at UMB Bank from 2006 to 2010.

The 12 defendants were charged in a 44-count indictment that was unsealed Monday after several defendants were arrested and made their initial court appearances.

The indictment includes charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and bank fraud. Taylor's public defender wasn't available for comment Tuesday.