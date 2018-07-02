Former UMKC Student Accused of Stalking Instructor

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former University of Missouri-Kansas City is accused in a federal indictment of sending an instructor a series of threatening emails.

The Kansas City Star reports that 27-year-old Kenna Haight was arrested Thursday in Norfolk, Va., where she lives. A sealed cyberstalking indictment was returned against her in Kansas City two days earlier.

Haight is in federal custody and will be returned to Kansas City. Her attorney didn't immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press.

Haight is accused of sending more than 100 threatening emails from September 2012 through this week. In one email, she is accused of stating that "homicidal fantasies" about the instructor were keeping her up at night. The last email reported in the indictment suggested that the instructor might be tortured and mutilated.