Former university student pleads guilty in threat case

MARYVILLE (AP) — One of the men accused of threatening violence during racial unrest at the University of Missouri has pleaded guilty.

Conner Stottlemyre, of Blue Springs, admitted Monday in Nodaway County District Court to making a terrorist threat. The 19-year-old was attending Northwest Missouri State University in November when he was accused of posting a threat on Yik Yak that read, "I'm gonna shoot any black people tomorrow, so be ready." Sentencing is set for Feb. 22.

The threat was made as dissatisfaction at the larger University of Missouri campus in Columbia came to a head, leading to demonstrations and the resignation of two top administrators.

One then current and one former student at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla also were charged in threat cases the same week.