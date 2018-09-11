Former US Attorney Graves to Aid Mo. House Panel

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Former U.S. Attorney Todd Graves will aid a Missouri House commission looking into policies regarding personal information collected from driver's license applicants and concealed gun permit holders.

House Speaker Tim Jones said Wednesday that Graves will serve as special counsel for the committee.

The panel also includes past and current law enforcement officials and a former director of the Department of Revenue.

Jones has given the group a Sept. 1 deadline to make recommendations for new laws. It will also produce a report on the Revenue Department's decision to begin making electronic copies of people's personal documents when they apply for driver's licenses and state identification cards.

The panel also is looking into the Highway Patrol's sharing of a concealed-carry list with a federal fraud investigator.