Former US Rep. Carnahan creates lieutenant governor campaign

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Former Missouri congressman Russ Carnahan has created a committee to run for lieutenant governor.

Carnahan filed paperwork Friday with the Missouri Ethics Commission setting up a Democratic campaign committee.

He served 12 years in the U.S. House before losing a 2012 primary to Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay Jr. after redistricting merged parts of their two St. Louis area districts. Missouri lost a congressional seat because the 2010 census showed the state's population failed to keep pace with growth in other states.

Several other people already are running for lieutenant governor this year, including Democrats Winston Apple, Brad Bradshaw and state Rep. Tommie Pierson. The Republican primary includes Bev Randles and state Sen. Mike Parson.

Republican Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder is instead running for governor.