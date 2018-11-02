Former VA police officer accused of molesting Kansas girls

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former police officer for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri, is accused of sexually abusing two girls in Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports 38-year-old Sean Acree of Mission, Kansas, was arrested Monday and was being held in the Johnson County jail on $250,000 bond.

He is charged with five felony counts, including aggravated indecent liberties with a child and indecent liberties.

A Veterans Affairs spokesman said Acree had been a training sergeant for the VA police but resigned last month. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday and is scheduled for another next week.

It was unclear after business hours Tuesday if Acree had obtained an attorney.