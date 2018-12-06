Former Washington University business director pleads guilty
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former business director at Washington University in St. Louis has pleaded guilty to embezzling about $300,000.
Federal prosecutors on Tuesday announced the plea by 38-year-old Barbara Skudrzyk of Rock Hill. She admitted to three counts of mail fraud for embezzling money over a period of more than eight years.
Skudrzyk was business director in the university's Division of Medical Education. Prosecutors say she created false invoices and false W-9 forms and used the money for personal work on her home, divorce lawyers, travel, jewelry purchases and other things.
Sentencing is March 8.
More News
Grid
List
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield’s police agreement with Holts Summit’s Police Department is weeks away from expiring, and as of... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The wrongful death lawsuit in the Kenneth Suttner case has been moved to Boone County. Suttner's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia earned a perfect score and an all-star rating for the second year in a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Students on Lincoln University's campus can now take a "Spin" on scooters that landed on campus. Demarco... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a patient stole an ambulance from a St. Louis hospital. KSDK-TV... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Supplies like salt are dwindling as the first snow started earlier this year than last. Moberly has... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Three state legislators have resigned within the last week, days before new rules about becoming lobbyists took... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Someone in Jefferson City dropped a rare gold coin in one of the Salvation Army's Red Kettles,... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on events honoring late former President George H.W. Bush (all times local): 6:05 p.m.... More >>
in
MEXICO - Police responded to vehicle break ins and several robberies on Dec. 04. The Mexico Public Safety Department... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- An event Wednesday afternoon will discuss the current state of American healthcare and will present a plan on how... More >>
in
MOBERLY - The Moberly City Council is looking to change the city’s recycling methods, specifically at a new way to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three Missouri lawmakers have resigned before a new constitutional amendment takes effect forcing lawmakers to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MU Board of Curators voted unanimously for a contract extension and a pay raise for head football... More >>
in
DIXON - The Dixon City Police Department has identified two persons of interest following a bomb threat at the Dixon... More >>
in
ROLLA - The Rolla Police Department and Phelps County Sheriff's office are asking for the public's help locating murder suspects... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - St. Sen. Denny Hoskins pre-filed Senate bill 45 in efforts to expand Missouri's current insurance mandate. Right... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Highly anticipated Clemson graduate transfer Kelly Bryant announced he will play his last season of college football for... More >>
in