Former Washington University Chancellor dies

By: The Associated Press

(AP)- Former Washington University Chancellor William Danforth has died.

Washington University in St. Louis confirmed that Danforth died Wednesday at his home in Ladue, Missouri.

He was 94.

No cause of death was released.

Over his 24-year career as chancellor, Danforth oversaw Washington University's rise to national prominence.

He was a member of a prominent St. Louis family.

His younger brother, John, served three terms as a Republican senator, and later as ambassador to the United Nations.

His late older brother, Donald, served as president of Ralston Purina, the company founded by the brothers’ grandfather.

