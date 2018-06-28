Former Workers Offered Reduced Tuition

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JOPLIN (AP) - Missouri Southern State University is offering half-price tuition for employees of a Lamar furniture plant that's closing. Through the O'Sullivan Educational Assistance Program, full time O'Sullivan Industries workers and their spouses and children will receive a 50 percent tuition reduction for up to two years. The program was formed out of university President Julio Leon's concern about the O'Sullivan's plant closing and its more than 700 workers losing their jobs. The company announced the closing last month. Missouri Southern will pay for the program out of its budget. School officials say up to 200 O'Sullivan workers are expected to use the program. The university also has a high-school, dual-credit program in which it offers courses at half the tuition cost.