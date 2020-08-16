Former Wyoming Bishop Faces Another Sex Abuse Suit

8 years 9 months 1 week ago Friday, November 04 2011 Nov 4, 2011 Friday, November 04, 2011 8:50:00 AM CDT November 04, 2011 in News
Source: BSA-Discrimination
By: Associated Press

CHEYENNE (AP) - Former Wyoming Roman Catholic Bishop Joseph Hart is facing new allegations that he molested children in the 1970's.

A Missouri man filed a civil lawsuit Thursday alleging that Hart sexually abused him as a minor when Hart was a priest in Kansas City, Mo.

The charge is the sixth sexual abuse lawsuit filed against Hart, who owns property in Wyoming and Missouri, according to the complaint.

The previous five lawsuits were settled in 2008 as part of a $10 million agreement that involved 47 plaintiffs who sued 12 clergy members, including Hart.

Hart served as the bishop of the Diocese of Cheyenne, which represents all of Wyoming, for more than two decades. He was a priest in the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph from the 1950s until he came here in 1976.

He retired in 2001 from his position at the Diocese of Cheyenne.

The 38-page complaint, filed with the Circuit Court of Jackson County in Missouri, makes accusations of sexual molestation, harassment and negligence against Hart. It also claims Hart committed fraud by attempting to cover up his actions.

The incidents allegedly took place between 1975 and 1976 at St. Regis Church in Kansas City, Mo. The plaintiff was a parishioner at the church during that time period.

Neither Hart nor his legal representation could be reached for comment Thursday.

In response to the past allegations, Hart has maintained he did nothing wrong.

The lawsuit also lists Thomas J. O'Brien, who was a clergy member in Kansas City, and the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph as co-defendants.

O'Brien was a priest at St. Regis Church in Kansas City, Mo., during the alleged abuse, according to the court documents. The complaint alleges O'Brien also sexually molested the plaintiff.

In the wake of the 2008 settlement, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, lobbied for Paul D. Etienne, the current bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne, to release Hart's personnel files and to take a stand on the issue.

SNAP Director David Clohessy said Thursday that the latest allegation shows there is further need for the Roman Catholic Church to repudiate Hart.

"What should matter are the promises made by every U.S. bishop to suspend credibly accused child molesting clerics and be open about child sex abuse cases," Clohessy said. "Instead, Etienne continues to be secretive about these charges and do virtually nothing to keep kids away from Hart."

Carol DeLois, chancellor at the Diocese of Cheyenne, said they received word of the new allegations Thursday afternoon. She said the diocese will cooperate with any investigation.

She added the diocese is praying for both the plaintiff and Hart.

"The diocese always stands committed to the protection of children," she said, "and we would always cooperate with a legal investigation."

 

More News

Grid
List

They're still here: Cardinals back after long virus absence
They're still here: Cardinals back after long virus absence
CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals are back. They have returned to the field for the first time... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, August 15 2020 Aug 15, 2020 Saturday, August 15, 2020 3:18:00 PM CDT August 15, 2020 in Continuous News

UPDATE: Police looking for Columbia Mall shooting suspects
UPDATE: Police looking for Columbia Mall shooting suspects
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have identified two suspects investigators say are involved in the shooting at the Columbia Mall Tuesday... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, August 15 2020 Aug 15, 2020 Saturday, August 15, 2020 12:22:00 PM CDT August 15, 2020 in News

Women accused of luring husband to his death gets probation
Women accused of luring husband to his death gets probation
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) — A Jefferson City woman who was accused of luring her ex-husband to his death has been... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, August 15 2020 Aug 15, 2020 Saturday, August 15, 2020 11:09:00 AM CDT August 15, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Osage Beach Steak 'n Shake employee tests positive
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Osage Beach Steak 'n Shake employee tests positive
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. ... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, August 15 2020 Aug 15, 2020 Saturday, August 15, 2020 10:19:00 AM CDT August 15, 2020 in News

MU to hand out COVID kits to students, faculty, staff
MU to hand out COVID kits to students, faculty, staff
COLUMBIA- Volunteers worked to make 50,000 renewal kits for students, faculty, and staff. The kit is designed to curb... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 9:40:00 PM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

JC Schools hosts virtual Q&A for parents and staff
JC Schools hosts virtual Q&A for parents and staff
JEFFERSON CITY — JC Schools held a virtual session, Friday, to answer questions from parents and staff regarding the fall... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 7:28:00 PM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

Boone County Commission outlines process behind CARES Act funding decisions
Boone County Commission outlines process behind CARES Act funding decisions
COLUMBIA – The Boone County Commission released a letter on Friday, defending decisions made concerning CARES Act funding. On... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 4:53:00 PM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

USPS: some Missouri ballots may not arrive in time to be counted
USPS: some Missouri ballots may not arrive in time to be counted
JEFFERSON CITY - Some ballots requested near the state's deadline may not be returned by mail in time to be... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 3:38:58 PM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

CPS grandmother starts virtual learning pod group
CPS grandmother starts virtual learning pod group
COLUMBIA — This school year, some parents are responsible for juggling jobs and helping teach their children outside the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 3:28:00 PM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

Police ID man shot to death in grassy lot in Kansas City
Police ID man shot to death in grassy lot in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police have identified a man who was found shot to death in a grassy lot in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 2:12:00 PM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

A 25-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
A 25-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
(CNN) -- Police have charged a 25-year-old man with first-degree murder after they say he shot and killed a 5-year-old... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 2:02:01 PM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

Missouri prosecutors oppose expanding attorney general power
Missouri prosecutors oppose expanding attorney general power
COLUMBIA — Missouri prosecutors on Wednesday came out against Republican Gov. Mike Parson's proposal to give the state attorney... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 11:15:49 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

Trump admits he's blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes
Trump admits he's blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is making clear why he opposes extra money for the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 11:12:01 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

Virtual telethon to support downtown businesses set for Saturday
Virtual telethon to support downtown businesses set for Saturday
( Missourian ) - Want to support Columbia businesses that are struggling through the pandemic and not leave your... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 10:48:00 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

Springfield police investigate shooting death of man
Springfield police investigate shooting death of man
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Police in southwestern Missouri are investigating the shooting death of a man in Springfield. Police said... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 10:41:41 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

New Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis City SC
New Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis City SC
ST. LOUIS — The newest Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis City SC when it debuts... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 10:23:53 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Two people moving into State Fair Community College residence hall test positive
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Two people moving into State Fair Community College residence hall test positive
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 10:01:00 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

A new anti-obesity coronavirus campaign is a nightmare for eating disorder sufferers
A new anti-obesity coronavirus campaign is a nightmare for eating disorder sufferers
(CNN) -- Boris Johnson's latest strategy to fight coronavirus aims to make Britain healthier -- but campaigners are worried about... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 8:05:05 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 63°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 61°
5am 60°
6am 59°
7am 60°