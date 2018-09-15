Fort Carson-based Soldier Killed in Iraq

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-CO--Soldier Killed,0069Fort Carson-based soldier killed in Iraq PENTAGON (AP) -- A Fort Carson-based soldier has died of injuries suffered in a non-combat-related incident in Iraq. The Pentagon says 24-year-old Robert D.-Varga of Monroe City, Missouri died Sunday in Baghdad. Details on the incident have NOT been released. Varga was assigned to the 984th Military Police Company, 759th Military Police Battalion, based at Fort Carson. Officials say the case is under investigation. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-07-17-07 1040EDT