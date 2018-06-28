Fort Leonard Wood drowning victims identified

FORT LEONARD WOOD – The five drowning victims who died on Highway U as a result of the flash floods were identfied Wednesday.

Chief Pulaski County Deputy John Groves confirmed Monday the victims were soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood.

The soldiers were returning to the fort from Osage Beach when their vehicle went off of the road due to flash flooding at a bridge near Crocker, about 15 miles northwest of Fort Leonard Wood.

The victims include:

Maj. Mohammad Hassan Ibrahim, 32, Egypt;

Maj. Akram Abu Al-rub, 38, Jordan;

Capt. Ahmed Moussouni, 32, Algeria;

Capt. Ahmed Abdelghani, 29, Egypt;

and Capt. Hasman Hussin, 33, Malaysia.

All five soldiers were attending officer education at the base. They were recovered from the water and are being returned to their home countries for burial and services.