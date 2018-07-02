Fort Leonard Wood Extends Pharmacy Hours

PULASKI COUNTY - General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital's outpatient pharmacy is now open on Saturday. GLWACH's Main Outpatient Pharmacy's hours were extended to Saturdays beginning Dec. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. All services including new, refill and faxed prescriptions will be available.

According to a press release from Fort Leonard Wood, patients must select the main hospital location when requesting refills through GLWACH's automated refill service on Saturdays.

The pharmacy will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Beginning Nov. 21, the pharmacy's hours were also extended throughout the week. The new hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday hours are 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, you can call the hospital's marketing office at (573)-596-0514.