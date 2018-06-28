Fort Leonard Wood to Hold Memorial Service for Three Soldiers

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (AP) -- Fort Leonard Wood officials are planning a memorial service for three post soldiers who were died in the same attack in Afghanistan.

The fort said in a news release Tuesday that the memorial will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at the main post chapel. The service will honor 27-year-old 1st Lt. Ivan Lechowich, Valrico, Fla.; 24-year-old Spc. Steven Gutowski, Plymouth, Mass.; and 21-year-old Pfc. David Drake, of Lumberton, Texas. They died Sept. 28 when their vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device.

They were assigned to the 515th Engineer Company, 5th Engineer Battalion, 4th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, at Fort Leonard Wood.