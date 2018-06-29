Fort Leonard Wood workers sent home early in response to floods

FORT LEONARD WOOD - Fort Leonard Wood authorized an early release of personnel Monday afternoon in response to nearby flooding.

The Chief of Staff ordered an early release for all non-essential personnel by 2:30 in the afternoon due to inclement weather and rising rivers nearby. Public Affairs Specialist Cheryl Nygaard said the early release was to ensure workers made it home safely before dark due to road closures in the area.

The Public Affairs Office issued a release to personnel saying all hospital appointments after the time of release would be rescheduled.

Fort Leonard Wood staff announced on Tuesday that their non-essential employees would not be required to come to work on Wednesday due to floods.

[Editor's note: This article includes updates from Fort Leonard Wood staff given on Tuesday afternoon.]