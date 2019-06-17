Fortuna man accused of killing child withdraws guilty plea

CALIFORNIA - A Fortuna man who previously pleaded guilty to killing a baby and burning the body asked to withdraw his guilty plea on Thursday.

Matthew Hamm, who is currently charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse, claimed he did not fully understand the language of the documents he agreed to.

Hamm previously told authorities he hit his son with a mug after the boy spilled a bowl of water, citing aggravation over a family member not arriving to pick up the toddler.

The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office found burnt skeletal remains consistent with the body size of the child in Hamm's home and in a burn pit according to the initial probable cause statement.

As of Friday, the court is taking the motion under advisement. Hamm's next hearing is scheduled for June 27.