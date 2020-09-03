Forum 8 theater reopens under new ownership

COLUMBIA — Goodrich Forum 8 movie theater officially reopened Friday alongside Capital 8 in Jefferson City.

Goodrich Quality Theaters planned to re-open Forum 8 on August 14, but the date was pushed back due to technical difficulties, according to a post on the theater's Facebook page.

The theater franchise was purchased by Namdar Realty Group in mid-July, according to a news release from Goodrich.

Goodrich aims to provide customers with more affordable movie experiences, according to Goodrich president Mark McSparin.

“We understand that entertainment options have gotten more and more expensive for families and individuals and that is why we slashed our pricing anywhere from 15-25% for our customers," McSparin says in the news release.

Management also plans to provide moviegoers with a safe environment at all theaters.

Goodrich emphasizes its COVID-19 safety plan, which features the 3 S's, reminding customers to social distance, sanitize, and safely follow guidelines.

“This approach, and the specifics behind it, will make going to the theater as safe as anywhere else one might visit publicly,” Jake McSparin, vice president of theater operations, says in the news release.

More information regarding reopening protocol and ticket prices can be found on the Goodrich Quality Theaters website.