Forum 8 will reopen on July 31 barring unforeseen delays

16 hours 17 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 9:20:00 AM CDT July 18, 2020 in News
Source: Columbia Missourian
By: Larissa Gao, Columbia Missourian

COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Goodrich Forum 8 movie theater is targeting a reopening date of July 31 barring unforeseen delays, said Matt McSparin, executive vice president of administration for Goodrich Quality Theaters Movies.

Goodrich Quality Theaters filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February, according to its news release.

Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group have purchased all assets of Goodrich Quality Theaters Inc., including most movie theaters, according to the news release. They partnered with VIP Cinemas to operate 22 theaters, including two in Missouri.

They are actively working to rehire the existing teams in Columbia and Jefferson City, McSparin said.

"We are trying to get Columbia open first and that for Jefferson City, early August would be a good target," he said.

One thing that customers can expect is a reduction in concession prices and ticket prices in most cases, Jake McSparin, vice president of theater operations, said in the news release. 

"We have built our other theater operations on the promise of value and will continue to make that a hallmark of the new GQT operations," he said.

More information can be found on Goodrich Quality Theaters ’ website.

More News

Grid
List

Morgan County Health Center masks up the Versailles community
Morgan County Health Center masks up the Versailles community
VERSAILLES - The Morgan County Health Center in Versailles helped pass out over 300 masks for free to the Versailles... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 5:31:00 PM CDT July 18, 2020 in Top Stories

Kansas City mayor proposes public dashboard for police
Kansas City mayor proposes public dashboard for police
KANSAS CITY — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he wants to put statistics about the city’s police force... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 12:58:04 PM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

Branson pushes back mask ordinance after debate wades into conspiracy theories
Branson pushes back mask ordinance after debate wades into conspiracy theories
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Missouri tourist town of Branson postponed a vote on whether to impose a mask ordinance... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 12:55:47 PM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

Cyclists, skaters plan protest in Columbia for Saturday evening
Cyclists, skaters plan protest in Columbia for Saturday evening
COLUMBIA - Cyclists, skaters and anyone with wheels are rolling down Columbia streets in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 12:50:00 PM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
ATLANTA — John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 11:42:00 AM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri
Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri
LAWSON, Mo. (AP) — A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 11:33:43 AM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

Nikki McGruder named MU Health Care director of diversity and inclusion
Nikki McGruder named MU Health Care director of diversity and inclusion
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Nikki McGruder, director of the Inclusive Impact Institute, will become the director of diversity and inclusion... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 11:25:25 AM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

County to buy software to handle CARES applications
County to buy software to handle CARES applications
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Boone County is looking to buy software from Carahsoft Technology that would help it streamline applications... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 11:20:58 AM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

19-year-old seriously injured falling off tailgate of moving truck
19-year-old seriously injured falling off tailgate of moving truck
OZARK COUNTY - A 19-year-old fell off the tailgate of a pickup truck on Highway W early Saturday morning. ... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 11:09:00 AM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

CoMoHelps seeks donations to meet rising needs during pandemic
CoMoHelps seeks donations to meet rising needs during pandemic
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - CoMoHelps is seeking additional donations from the public to meet rising needs in the wake of... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 10:59:26 AM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri sets record for new confirmed COVID-19 cases
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri sets record for new confirmed COVID-19 cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 9:26:00 AM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

Forum 8 will reopen on July 31 barring unforeseen delays
Forum 8 will reopen on July 31 barring unforeseen delays
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Goodrich Forum 8 movie theater is targeting a reopening date of July 31 barring unforeseen delays,... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 9:20:00 AM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

Community mourning over deadly Wendy's truck crash
Community mourning over deadly Wendy's truck crash
SEDALIA - A pickup truck crashed into the wall of a Wendy's restaurant leaving one person dead and six injured.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 10:40:00 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

More contact tracers in Boone County, but health department says they're still stretched thin
More contact tracers in Boone County, but health department says they're still stretched thin
COLUMBIA - More contact tracers have been trained in Columbia, but the Boone County Health Department says tracers are still... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 6:46:00 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

Food Truck Friday created to boost local businesses
Food Truck Friday created to boost local businesses
COLUMBIA —Columbia residents came out to Shepard Park on Friday evening to support local food trucks. Food Truck Friday... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 6:40:00 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

Arraignment date set for CPD officer charged with death of 4-year-old
Arraignment date set for CPD officer charged with death of 4-year-old
COLUMBIA — The trial of a Columbia police officer charged with the death of a 4-year-old girl will continue. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 6:25:18 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

FCC approves 988 to be 3-digit number for national suicide hotline starting in 2022
FCC approves 988 to be 3-digit number for national suicide hotline starting in 2022
(CNN) -- In two years, individuals in suicidal crisis seeking help will have a number that's easy to remember and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 5:11:55 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Truman VA care packages reach veterans from a distance
Truman VA care packages reach veterans from a distance
COLUMBIA —As COVID-19 continues to change how veterans receive care and connect with healthcare providers, Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
2am 80°
3am 79°
4am 78°
5am 77°