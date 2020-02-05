Forum for city and school board candidates set for Tuesday

1 day 19 hours 53 minutes ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 12:40:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News
By: Marian Bouchot, KOMU 8 News
loading

COLUMBIA - 2020 local elections are right around the corner. The Columbia Board of Relators will be hosting a candidates forum Tuesday for the council and school board races.

Candidates for Columbia city council and Columbia school board will discuss where they stand on local issues. The forum will take place at Columbia Board of Realtor's office. School board candidates will speak at 5 p.m. and city council candidates will speak 6:30 p.m.

The forum is open to the public and there will be time to talk with the candidates and ask questions.

"The best way to see change in your community is at the local level, and being involved is the easiest way to get that done because it just involves showing up," CBOR president Christ Martin said.  "And we all have busy schedules I completely understand that, but if you can just make yourself present and make your ideas heard, that's just a great way to see change."

More News

Grid
List

MU to close at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to expected winter weather
MU to close at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to expected winter weather
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced it will close early Wednesday due to a predicted winter storm. The closure... More >>
33 minutes ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 7:59:29 AM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Columbia City Council candidates react to Target 8 investigation
Columbia City Council candidates react to Target 8 investigation
COLUMBIA - Candidates for the First and Fifth Wards all support an independent audit of the city's utility department. ... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 10:12:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Missouri native Rush Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Missouri native Rush Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 10:07:50 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Second Dillards store to open Feb. 22
Second Dillards store to open Feb. 22
COLUMBIA - A second Dillard’s will open at the Columbia Mall on Feb. 22. It will include a men's,... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 8:14:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in Top Stories

Daughter of boat accident victim slams Missouri bill
Daughter of boat accident victim slams Missouri bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman whose father was among the 17 people who died after a tourist duck... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 7:21:30 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Flu season hits school age kids harder this year
Flu season hits school age kids harder this year
COLUMBIA - One Columbia Private School was missing one-sixth of its population Tuesday. At Our Lady of Lourdes private... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 5:25:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

STORM MODE: Winter storm set to begin Wednesday and end Thursday
STORM MODE: Winter storm set to begin Wednesday and end Thursday
MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years on Sunday,... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 5:16:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in Weather

Chiefs fans hope to head to Kansas City despite winter weather
Chiefs fans hope to head to Kansas City despite winter weather
COLUMBIA - Despite the rain and winter weather, the victory flag still waves for Chiefs fans. Some are so excited... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 4:51:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Iowa Democrats release some caucus results after long delay
Iowa Democrats release some caucus results after long delay
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Clouded by doubts on a chaotic day-after, the Iowa Democratic Party began releasing partial results... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 4:22:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Bill proposes Columbia firefighters wouldn't be obligated to respond to every call
Bill proposes Columbia firefighters wouldn't be obligated to respond to every call
JEFFERSON CITY — If you live in an outlying neighborhood in Columbia, you might stop receiving service from both the... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 3:59:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

K9 "Rony" helps Missouri State Highway Patrol with two drug busts
K9 "Rony" helps Missouri State Highway Patrol with two drug busts
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol obtained over 200 pounds of marijuana and three guns over the past four... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 3:46:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in Continuous News

Sen. Hawley, MU Professor preview State of the Union Address
Sen. Hawley, MU Professor preview State of the Union Address
COLUMBIA- With less than 24 hours before the Senate is set to hold a final vote on his impeachment, President... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 2:51:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Winter weather brings challenges to those who work outside
Winter weather brings challenges to those who work outside
COLUMBIA- From 70-degree weather Monday to a 30-degree drop on Tuesday and a wintry mix, Coil Construction is working around... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 1:31:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Inmate from Boone County jail dies at hospital
Inmate from Boone County jail dies at hospital
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man died Saturday after a medical emergency that started at the Boone County Jail. Robert... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 1:26:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

MoDOT warns of snow affecting mid-week travel
MoDOT warns of snow affecting mid-week travel
JEFFERSON CITY –MoDOT warned travelers Tuesday ahead of winter weather causing travel problems. The winter weather system will begin... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 11:28:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Jefferson City School District announces make-up days
Jefferson City School District announces make-up days
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District announced Tuesday when it will make-up its three snow days. Staff... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 11:13:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Chiefs parade organizers release event information
Chiefs parade organizers release event information
KANSAS CITY - Event organizers for the parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory released information Tuesday about... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 10:37:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Missouri paid more than $24M to settle lawsuits in 2019
Missouri paid more than $24M to settle lawsuits in 2019
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Attorney General’s office says taxpayers spent more than $24 million in 2019 on lawsuits against... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 10:29:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 30°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
9am 28°
10am 30°
11am 30°
12pm 30°