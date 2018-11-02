Forum set for First Ward City Council candidates on March 12

COLUMBIA - A moderator as well as audience members will have the opportunity to ask Columbia First Ward City Council candidates questions at a forum on Thursday, March 12.

Topics of discussion will be infrastructure and development, with half of the forum time devoted to each topic.

The moderator will ask candidates one question on each topic, and all candidates will have the chance to answer. Once every candidate has answered, the audience will have the chance to ask their own questions.

"Development and infrastructure are such pressing issues for Columbia. We anticipate a very lively discussion," said Pam Cooper, spokesperson for CoMo City Council Watch in a news release.

This is the second of three candidate forums for the First Ward City Council seat.

The meeting on infrastructure and development is scheduled to run from 6-8:30 p.m. and will take place at Wilkes Boulevard UMC at 702 Wilkes Boulevard in Columbia.

The final one will take place on April 4, and residents will vote on the vacant seat in a special election on April 7.

[Editor's note: The location for the forum has been corrected from "United Methodist Church" to "Wilkes Boulevard UMC at 702 Wilkes Boulevard in Columbia". KOMU regrets the error.]