Foster home for neglected children gets addition

HARRISBURG - Coyote Hill Christian Children’s home celebrated the grand opening of a new home Wednesday afternoon. The grand opening of the home was made possible by Ed Petersheim along with the Veteran United Foundation and many others.

Coyote Hill is a professional foster home for abused and neglected children.

The newly constructed home will provide housing for up to eight children daily and will serve around 70-80 children each year. The foster home is a full-time foster care because of live-in parents. It provides the area with traditional foster care along with counseling services.

“Coyote Hill is essentially a hybrid between a traditional foster family and a residential care agency,” said Kari Hopkins, Development Director of Coyote Hill. "We try blended family model that really gives kids in foster care a safe place to be a kid and a safe place to heal and then also grow and dream."

To better the children's experience at the home, Veterans United Foundation donated $100,000 to construct a basketball court, purchase a new van and also get toys and things needed in everyday life. Since 2012, the Foundation - which is funded by Veterans United Home Loans - has donated more than $164,000 to Coyote Hill.

“It is not about the monetary value,” said Erika Pryor, Foundation Coordinator of Veteran United Foundation. “The greatest impact you can give these children is a loving and safe environment.”

Coyote Hill mission is to keep sibling together in foster care, and by constructing the new home, they will be able to house more children and family.





