Foul-Smelling St. Louis Water Safe to Drink

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis leaders say the water is safe to drink, despite complaints by some residents about the taste and smell.

About half of the water customers in the city are experiencing the problem. Public utilities director Curt Skouby says something occurred during the water disinfecting process, possibly at the Chain of Rocks treatment plant.

Skouby says the water is not contaminated, and it is fine to drink. He says the process was to be fixed by Wednesday, though it may take a day or two before it makes its way through the water distribution system.