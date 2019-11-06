Foundation Needs Money for Schools

The Jefferson City Public Schools Foundation provides money in addition to state funds to make "their teachers and then, therefore, their students and their whole community enriched," said Linda Eisinger, a Jefferson City teacher of 30 years.





The organization has requests for $14,000, but can provide only $2,500 in grants.

"We really felt bad," explained the foundation's Jim Goldammer, "And we're trying to raise more money to give more grants."

The foundation is concentrating on transportation to and from middle school, so students who need help after classes have a ride home.

The foundation also supports preschool tuition, language programs for international students and alternative high schools.

"I think education is important," added Eisinger. "And I think it is wonderful to live in a community where that is valued."

The foundation started fundraising Thursday morning with a breakfast emceed by KOMU's Jim Riek, a graduate of Jefferson City High School.