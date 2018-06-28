Foundation To Continue In Children's Name

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - The Independence woman whose children were missing for more than three years before their remains were found says she's turning her attention to helping others. Tina Porter says a nonprofit foundation set up after her children disappeared will redirect its mission to help people searching for missing loved ones. Porter and attorney Kent Desselle announced yesterday that the Sam and Lindsey Support Center will now focus on improving the Amber Alert system. The center will establish financial support for families of missing people, and developing counseling for them. Desselle says he's already drafting legislation to help families with the financial strain of such cases. Porter's ex-husband, Dan, is serving 38 years for kidnapping convictions related to the children's disappearance.