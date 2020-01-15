Foundation works with Sen. Blunt to donate $50 million to cancer research

WASHINGTON DC - Kimberly Wade, founder and president of Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation, has worked closely with Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) to designate $50 million to the President's Childhood Cancer Data Program through the Labor, Health and Human Services appropriations bill.

Kimberly Wade "spearheaded the effort," per the foundation's press release, to include the investment in pediatric cancer in fiscal year 2020 government funding legislation that has been signed into law.

“I expect this historic investment in pediatric cancer research to ‘move the needle’ above the National Cancer Institute’s 4% mark; which is something that all pediatric cancer advocates have requested for a long time,” Wade said.

Blunt, as the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, included the investment into the bill after working with Wade. In addition, the Labor/HHS appropriations bill included $6.4 billion for the National Cancer Institute, the nation’s leader in cancer research, an increase of $299.4 million.

Wade is the mother of Jonny Wade, to whose memory the foundation is dedicated. Jonny Wade, who died in 2015 of brain cancer, said "I don't want any other kid to have cancer," which sparked the foundation's mission and name.

“Having a child with cancer is one of the most heartbreaking diagnoses a family can face," Blunt said. "Thanks to advocates like the Wades, federal investment in pediatric cancer research has become a bipartisan, bicameral priority. I will continue working with my colleagues to ensure we have the right resources in the right places to pave the way for new treatments and cures.”