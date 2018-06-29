Founder Accused Of Fraud

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal jury will deliberate again today in the trial of a charity founder accused of fraud. Lou Sengheiser is founder of the charity Gateway to the Cure. He is charged with felony mail fraud and accused of using more than 300-thounsand dollars for personal use. Prosecutors say Sengheiser made personal credit card and mortgage payments with funds from the charity. Sengheiser said in court he bought tickets to a raffle for the charity and won twice. But he says he never intended to win. The charity was founded in 1994 to raise money for spinal cord research.