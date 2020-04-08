Four arrested after BB gun incident

COLUMBIA — Columbia police arrested four suspects after reports of property damage and injuries resulting from BB gun shots.

Officers were dispatched around 12 p.m. April 5 to Office Depot, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department. Within the next few hours, additional reports of BB gun shots fired calls were received at multiple locations across the city.

Through resident reports, officers learned that the subjects were seen driving a blue 2007 Dodge Caravan shooting at pedestrians and homes with BB guns, according to the statement.

Officers found the suspect vehicle in the 400 block of Trinity Place, along with the four suspects involved, at about 3:51 p.m. Sunday.

The suspects who were identified and arrested are: Triston Dean Stewart, 19, Trey Matthew Stewart, 18, Christopher John Stapleton, 18, and Jovon Olle Bibby, 18, all of Columbia.

Officers learned that an unidentified victim responded in self-defense by firing a real handgun back at the suspects, according to the statement. A round grazed Stewart in the nose causing him to be transported to a local hospital for treatment before he was left in the custody of the Boone County Jail.

Anyone with additional information about these incidents is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.





