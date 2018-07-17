Four arrested after drugs and handguns found in Sedalia home

SEDALIA - Police arrested four Sedalia adults Thursday after a search found materials to package marijuana, handguns and cash suspected to be drug-sale profits.

According to the Sedalia Police Department, a K9 Unit served a drug-related search warrant just after 6:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of East 4th Street.

The Sedalia Police Department arrested four Sedalia residents; 38-year-old Robert Holman Jr. (pictured top left), 39-year-old Milissa Duckworth (pictured top right), 17-year-old Jesse Reed (pictured bottom left) and 18-year-old Daylin Reed (pictured bottom right). There was also a juvenile 14-years-old or younger home at the time of the search. Officers said a fifth adult was detained at the scene but was later released.

Police said they found marijuana, supplies to package drugs and drugs paraphernalia. Officers also said they found two handguns and cash they suspect to be profits from drug sales.

All four people face potential drug-related charges. Holman Jr., Duckworth and Reed face charges including unlawful transaction with a child and intent to distribute marijuana. Holman Jr. faces additional potential charges of unlawful possession of firearms and child endangerment.

All four adults were taken to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the pictures of the suspects.]