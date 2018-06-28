Four Arrested for Shootings Near Rock Bridge High School

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has arrested three adults and one juvenile in connection to a Monday afternoon shooting near Rock Bridge High School. Christopher Roseberry, Devon Hicks, Nicholas "Nick" R. Thomas and one 16-year-old are charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action.

Police locked down Rock Bridge High School and Career Center Monday after cars passed the school firing eight or nine shots. Officers are still unsure why the men fired the shots.