Four arrested in armed robbery on Alpine Drive

COLUMBIA - According to the Columbia Police Department, officers were dispatched to an armed robbery in the area of Alpine Drive and Mexico Gravel Road around 9:30 p.m. last night.

The four arrested were 23-year-old Dantrell Nash-Jeter, 21-year-old Walter Nash, 17-year-old Keaveon Harris and 18-year-old Jeremy Nash.

Officers said there were three victims driving in a car when they were flagged down by a black male on Alpine Drive. The victims stopped for him, and three more men approached the car. The report said the victims claimed two of the men had handguns and demanded they get out of the car. At that moment two of the victims had their property taken when the suspects ran off towards the 3100 block of Alpine Drive.

Police said that when officers arrived in the area, they saw a vehicle attempting to leave and that's when they saw the males exit the vehicle and took off running into 3102 Alpine Drive Apartment G.

The property from the robbery was found along with three handguns. All suspects were arrested on suspicion of robbery; Harris and Jeremy Nash were identified as the suspects with a handgun.