Four arrested in Callaway County drug bust

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested four Fulton residents for drug charges Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said Carol Anderson, 22, and Devin Terry, 26, were arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Richard Scott Hedges, 45, and Stephanie Northcutt, 17, were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said the sheriff's office and MUSTANG drug task force searched a home in the 4900 block of Larry Court near Fulton at 11:45 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, several drugs were found including heroin, methamphetamine as well as drug-packaging materials.

Anderson and Terry are in the Callaway County Jail pending bond as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Hedges and Northcutt have bonded from the jail and were assigned court dates.