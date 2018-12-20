Four arrested in Cole County possible robbery
COLE COUNTY - Four people were arrested in Cole County and investigators say they were involved in a robbery over marijuana.
The Cole County Sheriff's Department responded to the 5600 block of Scherr Drive Wednesday to investigate a weapons offense, according to a release.
Deputies said they found the front door had been forced open and several shots had been fired from both inside and outside the house.
Three suspects were taken into custody near the scene, and later arrested. A fourth suspect was arrested Thursday morning. All face charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
