Four arrested in Jefferson City drug raid

By: Spencer Quist, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County SWAT team and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force conducted a drug search Tuesday, arresting four people as a result.

The search happened at a home on Rainbow Drive at around 6:30 a.m., authorities said. They reported finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested the following:

  • Robert Rackers for possession of controlled substance
  • Brandy Wright for a parole-related warrant
  • Brianna Anderson for possession of controlled substance
  • Donald Smith for for possession of controlled substance

The four individuals are currently held in Cole County Jail. 

