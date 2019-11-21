Four arrested in Jefferson City drug raid
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County SWAT team and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force conducted a drug search Tuesday, arresting four people as a result.
The search happened at a home on Rainbow Drive at around 6:30 a.m., authorities said. They reported finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies arrested the following:
- Robert Rackers for possession of controlled substance
- Brandy Wright for a parole-related warrant
- Brianna Anderson for possession of controlled substance
- Donald Smith for for possession of controlled substance
The four individuals are currently held in Cole County Jail.
