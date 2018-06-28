Four Arrested in Moberly Drug Operation

MOBERLY - Officers found marijuana, meth paraphernalia, money and other items used to distribute and use narcotics in Moberly on Tuesday. Two men and two women were taken into custody where they are awaiting formal charges. Three juveniles were removed from the house and placed with a family member.

The Officers with the North Missouri Drug Task Force, the Randolph County Sheriff's Department and the Moberly Police Department executed the search warrant at 716 North Ault Street in Moberly.