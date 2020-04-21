Four arrests in Jefferson City SWAT Team drug bust

JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested four suspects after the Jefferson City Police Department SWAT Team searched two separate homes and found evidence of illegal drug activity.

Police said they arrested Jefferson City residents Dominique Helton, 24, and Chonsie Clayton, 22, after finding and seizing marijuana along with a substance thought to be the club drug Molly (a form of Ecstacy), drug money and a firearm at a Buena Vista Street home early Wednesday morning.

Helton was arrested for suspected illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. At the time of the arrest, Helton was on parole for burglary, vehicle theft and resisting arrest.

The Cole County Jail is holding Clayton for suspected possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

After a search of a second nearby home the same day, police said they found and seized marijuana and methamphetamine, leading officers to arrest 28-year-old Nicholas Birdsong and 34-year-old James Morris, both of Jefferson City.

Birdsong was on parole for distribution of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and forgery when officers arrested him Wednesday for suspected possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Morris was a parole fugitive and was arrested for various parole violations.

All four suspects were in Cole County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

Police said additional arrests are expected.