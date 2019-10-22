Four attorneys general propose framework for a global $48 billion opioid settlement

19 hours 18 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 4:16:38 AM CDT October 22, 2019 in News
By: Melanie Schuman and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

(CNN) -- Four attorneys general announced a proposed framework for a global settlement that could resolve lawsuits against five companies involved in the opioid crisis.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, along with the attorneys general of Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Texas, announced a $48 billion proposed settlement Monday with two manufacturers -- Johnson & Johnson and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -- and with three distributors -- Cardinal Health, McKesson and Amerisource Bergen.

The proposed deal includes $22 billion in cash and another $26 billion in "medication assisted treatment drugs and their distribution" over a ten-year period. It also includes an agreement for the companies to change their policies to prevent future over-distribution of opioids.

The attorneys general are hoping other states will join the settlement, and it remains unclear if this proposal will move forward if they don't, according to a spokesperson for Stein.

The proposal is not part of the $260 million settlement reached Monday with two Ohio counties in the multi-district litigation also known as the MDL.

The MDL is comprised of 2,700 municipalities as plaintiffs. Most states have their own pending litigation involving the opioid crisis and are not listed in the MDL as plaintiffs, but a proposed global settlement deal such as this aims to resolve both sets of litigation.

Three of the defendants -- AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson -- issued a joint statement saying the MDL settlement does not mean they are at fault.

"While the companies strongly dispute the allegations made by the two counties, they believe settling the bellwether trial is an important stepping stone to achieving a global resolution and delivering meaningful relief," the joint statement said.

Paul Hanly, who represents municipalities for negotiation purposes in the MDL, told CNN that while he favors a global settlement, his plaintiffs are concerned that they will never see the money at a local level if the attorneys general proposed settlement is finalized.

Hanly also told CNN that this $48 billion figure is simply not enough.

"The opioid epidemic has ripped through our communities and left a trail of death and destruction in its wake. This agreement is an important step in our progress to help restore people's lives," Stein said in a press release.

The distribution of the $22 billion in cash will be based on a formula that has yet to be finalized.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro cautioned that without a deal like this, communities across the country will not receive the proper funding.

"We will have a system in this country where we will randomly and haphazardly litigate these cases," Shapiro said on a conference call with reporters Monday. "And the needs of people across the country will not be met."

More News

Grid
List

Sheriff defends using pepper spray at Lincoln University homecoming event
Sheriff defends using pepper spray at Lincoln University homecoming event
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday it used pepper spray at a Lincoln University Homecoming Concert... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 8:23:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Troopers find kangaroo, help reunite with owner
Troopers find kangaroo, help reunite with owner
FRANKLIN COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers found a kangaroo Monday night who escaped from his home. Troop... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 7:53:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Styrofoam waste in river and Eldon yards creates tension
Styrofoam waste in river and Eldon yards creates tension
MILLER COUNTY — Neighbors in Eldon are angry that they're finding styrofoam waste in their yards. Multiple properties... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 7:34:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Sedalia police seek help in missing teen
Sedalia police seek help in missing teen
SEDALIA - The Sedalia Police Department reported a 17-year-old missing Monday night. Marie McDonald was last seen on Oct.... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 7:27:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri nonprofits experiencing 'donor fatigue'
Mid-Missouri nonprofits experiencing 'donor fatigue'
JEFFERSON CITY – Several mid-Missouri nonprofit organizations said they are experiencing “donor fatigue” after the destruction of the May tornado.... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 7:12:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Witnesses, rescuer testify as drowning case heads to trial
EXCLUSIVE: Witnesses, rescuer testify as drowning case heads to trial
KEYTESVILLE - A judge in Chariton County found Tuesday there is probable cause to send James Pleasant’s case to trail.... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 5:13:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

News conference set regarding brothers' death investigation
News conference set regarding brothers' death investigation
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor and sheriff will give an update Wednesday into the disappearance of two Wisconsin... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 4:53:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Boone County Commission votes to increase budget for more outdoor sirens
Boone County Commission votes to increase budget for more outdoor sirens
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission approved Tuesday morning a budget amendment for additional and/or replacement outdoor warning sirens. ... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 3:18:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Former Fulton, Southern Boone coach sentenced in child enticement case
Former Fulton, Southern Boone coach sentenced in child enticement case
COLUMBIA - A judge sentenced a former coach who worked at school districts in Fulton and Ashland to three years... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 3:15:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Columbia Mall revamps with three major new projects
Columbia Mall revamps with three major new projects
COLUMBIA -The Columbia Mall has three big projects on its radar including Dillard's Men's, a Hilton Hotel and Level Up... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 2:42:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Missouri man grows two record-setting pumpkins
Missouri man grows two record-setting pumpkins
REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has busted the state records for the heaviest and second-heaviest pumpkins. KMBC-TV... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 12:20:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

MU alum Max Scherzer to start Game 1 of the World Series tonight
MU alum Max Scherzer to start Game 1 of the World Series tonight
COLUMBIA - The legend of "Mad" Max Scherzer still seems to drift through Taylor Stadium. "A lot of people... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 12:10:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home
Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home
ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter is in the hospital again after falling and fracturing his pelvis Monday... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 6:54:00 AM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Columbia approves additional funding for an affordable housing initiative
Columbia approves additional funding for an affordable housing initiative
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia approved an increase in funding for Job Point's affordable houses on Monday. Job... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 5:46:00 AM CDT October 22, 2019 in Top Stories

Four attorneys general propose framework for a global $48 billion opioid settlement
Four attorneys general propose framework for a global $48 billion opioid settlement
(CNN) -- Four attorneys general announced a proposed framework for a global settlement that could resolve lawsuits against five companies... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 4:16:38 AM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Blues snap four-game losing streak, beat Avalanche 3-1
Blues snap four-game losing streak, beat Avalanche 3-1
ST LOUIS - The Blues get back on track Monday night against the Avalanche, snapping their four-game losing streak. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 11:01:23 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in Sports

It's back: Missouri, Kansas basketball to renew Border War
It's back: Missouri, Kansas basketball to renew Border War
COLUMBIA - Tiger fans, the Border War is back. Missouri and Kansas have agreed to play... More >>
1 day ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 8:28:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

MoDOT apologizes after editing 'Trump' from boy's photos
MoDOT apologizes after editing 'Trump' from boy's photos
LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation has apologized for posting an edited photo that cropped out a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 7:14:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 42°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
12am 45°
1am 44°
2am 44°
3am 44°