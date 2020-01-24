Four Blues players to participate in 2020 NHL All Star Skills Weekend

ST. LOUIS, MO - Four members of the St. Louis Blues will participate in the 2020 NHL All Star Skills weekend at the Enterprise Center.

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington will compete against the top goalies in the league to see who can make the most saves in the Bud Light NHL Save Streak. Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo will compete against seven other skaters in the Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting competition. Forwards Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron will compete in the Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars competition.

The All Star Skills challenge will begin on Friday, January 24 at 7pm and will kick off All Star weekend for the NHL. The All Star games will take place at the Enterprise Center in St Louis, MO on Saturday, January 25 starting at 7:15pm CT with Team Metropolitan vs Team Atlantic followed by Team Pacific vs Team Central on NBC.