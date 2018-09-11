Four charged for fraudulent signatures on early voting petition

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander said Monday he has no tolerance for fraud after charges were brought against four people involved in fraudulent signatures on an early voting petition.

Petition 2014-066 was intended to add an amendment that would allow early voting without excuse. The petition pushed to allow early voting for six weeks leading up to an election.

After a Boone County Sheriff's investigation, Kander said authorities arrested Keven Hayes. He said the other three, Tracy Jones, Danny Lawrence and Rogell Coker, had outstanding warrants for their arrest. Felony charges were brought against all four in connection to the signatures.

"I have zero tolerance for fraud of any kind, and will always be proactive and vigilant in investigating any report of its occurrence," Kander said. "I thank Boone County Clerk Wendy Noren and Boone County law enforcement for their work on these cases, and look forward to these individuals being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."