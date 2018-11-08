Four Charged in Missouri Credit Card Theft

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - Authorities in St. Charles County say four men are accused of using stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise.

The men - three from Mexico and one from Arizona - were jailed Friday on $100,000 bond, each charged with forgery and receiving stolen property.

KSDK-TV reports employees at a Walmart store in St. Peters called police Wednesday after noticing the men trying to buy expensive items and gift cards with multiple credit cards.

Police stopped the men's vehicle a short distance way. Officers say they found more than 60 stolen credit cards and $10,000 worth of merchandise in the vehicle.

Officers also searched a hotel room the men were using, and reported finding more than 200 more stolen credit cards and roughly $50,000 worth of merchandise.