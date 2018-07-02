Four charged in St. Joseph Theater Damage

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Three former employees and another man are each charged with second-degree misdemeanor property damage after police say they vandalized a movie theater when it permanently closed.

Court documents indicate the charges were filed Tuesday against former Plaza 8 manager Joshua Hall, co-manager Buck Wilson, former employee Michael Wilson and Edward Raymond Hudson, all of St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports damage was found throughout the building, including to the lobby, bathrooms, hallways and concession areas. Damage estimates were not available. The theater permanently closed on March 4.

Police say Hall reported a burglary, saying an employee called him about the damage and he found the theater trashed.

Online court records do not indicate if any of the men have an attorney.