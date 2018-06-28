Four Columbia College Athletes earn AMC Player of the Week Awards

COLUMBIA- The American Midwest Conference announced Player of the week awards for four Cougar athletes.

Andrew Warner was named AMC Baseball Player of the Week. Warner, a senior first baseman, hit .500 on the week and led his team to a 4-2 record including a sweep against Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) University. This was Warner’s eighth career AMC Baseball Player of the Week award.

Alexandra Linck was named the AMC Softball Player of the Week. The senior third baseman led her team to a 4-0 week, batting 7-of-13. She added a double and two homeruns. This was Linck’s first career weekly award.

Mason McCaleb and Nikki Smith both earned their first weekly honors at the Darrell Gourley Invitational. McCaleb was named the AMC Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week while Smith was awarded the AMC Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week.

McCaleb, a junior earned two first place finishes in field events. He grabbed a first place in the hammer throw and in the discus throw.

Smith, a sophomore took first place in the 100 meter dash and sixth in the 200 meter run. She also helped the 4x400 relay team earn a third place finish.