Four Columbia Men Face Heroin Distribution Charges

JEFFERSON CITY - A grand jury in Jefferson City indicted four Columbia men and one Illinois man in three separate cases last Thursday on charges related to distributing heroin.

Tammy Dickinson, U.S. Attorney for the Wester District of Missouri, made the announcement Tuesday.

In USA v. Smith -- Ravid Smith, 49, Lemont Livingston, 26, and Clifford Lake, 53, were charged with one count of participating in a conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin from Sept. 24 to Oct. 28, 2013. All three were from Columbia.

The indictment replaced a federal criminal complaint filed against the defendants on Oct. 29. Police officers received information that Livingston got hold of large quantities of heroin in St. Louis, according to an affidavit filed in support of the complaint. Livingston, Lake and Smith, went to the Columbia area and distributed the heroin.

The affidavit says on Oct. 28, 2013, law enforcement officers discovered that Livingston returned home from Chicago with a shipment of heroin. When Livingston arrived at his house, officers conducted a controlled buy of $150 worth of heroin, and he was immediately detained.

A bag containing 200 grams of heroin was also recovered from a car driven by Livingston. Officers executed a search warrant at Livingston's house and found a stolen handgun, products known to be cutting agents for heroin, and a drug ledger. Lake was in Livingston's home when officers served the warrant, and was also arrested.

After law enforcement officers learned Smith had returned to Columbia with a heroin shipment, they used an informant to buy heroin from Smith on the same day. He was then arrested.

In USA v. Anderson -- a Columbia man, Markielle Anderson, 26, was charged with one count of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A federal criminal complaint that was filed against Anderson on Oct. 8, 2013 and the indictment replaced it. According to an affidavit, law enforcement officers used an informant to conduct a controlled drug transaction on Oct. 7, 2013.

The affidavit says when Anderson arrived, he was arrested. Approximately ten grams of heroin and a loaded Davis .380-caliber handgun were found in Anderson's vehicle.

Anderson is a convicting felon, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm or ammunition.

In USA v. Nesbitt -- Laron Nesbitt, Jr., 19, was charged with one count of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute. Nesbitt is from Calumet City, Ill.

A federal criminal complaint that was filed against Nesbitt on Oct. 8, 2013 and the indictment replaced the complaint. An affidavit filed says law enforcement officers used an informant to conduct a controlled drug transaction on Oct. 7, 2013. Officers arrested Nesbitt, whom the affidavit says had 12 grams of heroin in his pocket.

All of the cases are being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Berry. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, the Columbia Police Department and the Jefferson City Police Department investigated the cases.