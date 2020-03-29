Four cases and one death to COVID-19 in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY - There have been four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Camden County and one death, according to the Camden County Health Department.

Camden County Health Department said the person who died was 65 years old.

Officials from the Health Department also reached out to the third and fourth people who tested positive for the virus to learn where they had been in the past weeks. Both patients said they went to the West Side Pub Crawl on March 14. The fourth patient also mentioned out of state travel.

"We are working to identify and notify close contacts of both cases in order to isolate and monitor them for symptoms and contain spread," Bee Dampier, the Director of the Camden County Health Department said. "These investigations are ongoing."