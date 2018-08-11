Four dead in Canada as gunman opens fire at apartment complex

9 hours 35 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 4:41:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News
By: Carma Hassan, Joe Sterling and Dakin Andone, CNN

 (CNN) -- Two police officers were among four people killed in a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, police in the Canadian provincial capital said Friday.

A suspect is in custody, and the crime scene has been "contained," police said Friday morning. They said the investigation is ongoing and the suspect is being treated for serious injuries.

Police later said there was "no further threat to the public" and no need for any lockdowns.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, Fredericton Police Chief Leanne Fitch identified the fallen officers as 45-year-old Lawrence Robert Costello and 43-year-old Sara Burns.

Costello leaves behind his partner and 4 children, Fitch said, while Burns leaves behind her husband and three children.

Police have not identified the two civilian casualties, but said they were an adult male and an adult female.

Fitch said that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are "taking on" the homicide investigation, and that she had reached out to the Serious Incident Response Team -- an independent body in Nova Scotia that investigates police actions -- to look into the "police officer-related shooting aspect of the investigation."

The officers were responding to a call of shots fired at an apartment building on Brookside Drive shortly after 7 a.m., Fredericton Deputy Police Chief Martin Gaudet said in the press conference.

After Costello and Burns were shot, additional Fredericton officers responded and engaged the suspect, Gaudet said.

The officers fired their weapons, and around 9:30 a.m. they entered an apartment and arrested the 48-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, Gaudet said.

Officials did not provide additional details about the report of shots fired that initially prompted the police response.

"Our thoughts and prayers are now with the families, friends and colleagues of the two brave Police officers who gave their lives in order to protect and serve and with the families of the other two victims of this senseless act of violence," said a tweet from the city of Fredericton on behalf of Mayor Mike O'Brien, the City Council and other municipal employees.

A spokeswoman for Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital said it was treating multiple victims from the shooting.

First responders praised

CNN network partner CTV said its reporter there said "police appeared to be focused on one particular residence" and that he heard four shots during a five-minute stretch.

"There is a police officer standing outside with a gun," CTV Atlantic's Nick Moore said on CTV's "Your Morning."

CTV said Moore reported that "police escorted people from their homes" after announcing a suspect was in custody.

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant said in a statement that "we are all shocked and saddened to learn this morning of the ongoing tragic incident."

"During this difficult time, our thoughts are also with the courageous women and men on the front lines working to keep us safe," he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to those affected by the shooting and praised the actions of first responders.

"This morning, first responders rushed to the scene of danger. They did not think twice about what they had to do to keep their fellow Canadians safe," Trudeau's statement said. "They were unflinching in their duty."

"We will not forget the two fallen police officers whose sacrifice no doubt saved lives and prevent even greater tragedy," it said.

Official: Canada takes gun violence 'very seriously'

Many facts surrounding the incident remain unknown, and the investigation is in its early stages, said Ralph Goodale, Canada's minister of public safety and emergency preparedness.

"What we do know is that four Canadians are dead, and that is a huge tragedy for the whole country, and all Canadians I'm sure would want to extend their condolences and their sympathies to the families and to all those who suffered in this incredible loss, including two police officers," he told reporters.

Four years ago, three officers died and two others were wounded in a shooting in the New Brunswick city of Moncton.

Growing gun violence in recent years has been an issue in Toronto, Canada's most populous city. A shooting rampage just last month in that city left two people dead.

Days afterward, the Toronto City Council voted to push the Canadian government to ban the sale of handguns and also for the provincial government to ban handgun ammunition sales within the city.

Asked whether Friday's incident signaled a need for new initiatives to combat gun violence, Goodale said he couldn't comment directly on the day's events but that the Canadian government took the issue "very seriously."

He pointed to legislation meant to increase background checks, improve the license verification process and keep updated records, and to investments in programs meant help the federal government work with provincial governments to deal with guns and drugs.

"Canada is a safe and secure country," Goodale said. "In fact, most crime rates are going down and have been going down for several decades, but the incidents of violence with firearms have been going up over the course of the last five years, and our initiatives are aimed specifically at that objective."

More News

Grid
List

Some Columbia businesses still worry about violence downtown
Some Columbia businesses still worry about violence downtown
COLUMBIA - In the last two weeks, downtown has seen two separate incidents of gun violence, leaving some businesses concerned... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 7:14:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Four dead in Canada as gunman opens fire at apartment complex
Four dead in Canada as gunman opens fire at apartment complex
(CNN) -- Two police officers were among four people killed in a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, police in the... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 4:41:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

U.S Senate nominees talk tariffs with farmers
U.S Senate nominees talk tariffs with farmers
TEBBETS - Sen. Claire McCaskill and her November challenger, Josh Hawley, spoke to farmers Friday about tariffs and how they... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:31:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Temporary fix allows SNAP use at farmers markets to continue
Temporary fix allows SNAP use at farmers markets to continue
COLUMBIA - A temporary fix will allow the Columbia Farmers Market to continue offering SNAP transactions for six months. ... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:22:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Inhumane conditions lead to injunction for company in Kansas City
Inhumane conditions lead to injunction for company in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Florida company kept more than 100 temporary farmworkers in "inhumane" and "unsanitary" working conditions while... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Man charged in connection with reported child abuse in Hermann
Man charged in connection with reported child abuse in Hermann
HERMANN - Prosecutors filed charges against another person in connection with the reported child abuse of twin girls. Hoyt... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 11:54:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Boy severely burned; mom says another boy lit him on fire
Boy severely burned; mom says another boy lit him on fire
INDEPENDENCE -- Vibrant, fun loving and compassionate are words Ashley Lyons describes her 7-year-old son, but a recent attack has... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 11:15:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Authorities: Car in river murder case stolen in central Missouri
Authorities: Car in river murder case stolen in central Missouri
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a car that was driven into the Kansas River, killing one child,... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 7:40:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Woman dies after Springfield house fire
Woman dies after Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield officials say a woman has died after a fire at home. The fire department... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 6:46:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

One killed, another injured in motorcycle accident in Macon County
One killed, another injured in motorcycle accident in Macon County
MACON COUNTY - One person is dead after a motorcycle struck a deer Thursday night. According to a traffic... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 6:04:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Construction begins on I-70 ramps in Rocheport
Construction begins on I-70 ramps in Rocheport
ROCHEPORT - I-70 ramps near Rocheport will see a number of construction-related closures in the coming weeks. The eastbound... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:02:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Missouri State Fair kicks off with opening ceremony and parade
Missouri State Fair kicks off with opening ceremony and parade
SEDALIA - Hundreds of people traveled to Sedalia Thursday for the opening day of the Missouri State Fair. The... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 9:43:00 PM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

Cole County EMS to move back to 24-hour shifts
Cole County EMS to move back to 24-hour shifts
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Commission has approved the EMS chief's plan to bring 24-hour shifts back. "There's... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 5:38:00 PM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

Two Osage County men arrested in connection to burglary
Two Osage County men arrested in connection to burglary
OSAGE COUNTY - Osage County deputies said they detained two men for a burglary on Wednesday. Investigators say Kenneth... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 1:02:00 PM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Harrisburg teen found
UPDATE: Missing Harrisburg teen found
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department says a missing Harrisburg teen has been found and is safe. Tristan... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 11:52:00 AM CDT August 09, 2018 in Top Stories

Vice President Pence sets eyes on 2020 for 'Space Force'
Vice President Pence sets eyes on 2020 for 'Space Force'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has announced plans for a new, separate U.S. Space Force as sixth military... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 11:05:00 AM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

Submarine named for Columbia gets new commanding officer
Submarine named for Columbia gets new commanding officer
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - The U.S.S. Columbia, a submarine named after several U.S. cities including Columbia, Missouri, is... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 9:44:03 AM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

Three teens and a child escape house fire in Jefferson City
Three teens and a child escape house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Three teenagers and a child escaped a house fire without injury Wednesday night. The Jefferson City... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 8:31:00 AM CDT August 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 70°
4am 69°
5am 68°
6am 68°