Four Dead in Miller County Car Accident

MILLER COUNTY - A two car accident in Miller County Sunday morning left four people dead and two injured.

Murali Bottu, 22, of Rolla was driving westbound on Highway 42 when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center line. Bottu over-corrected, leaving the car sideways in the eastbound lane where it was struck by a second car, driven by 38-year old Darren Denter of Glencove, Missouri. After the impact, both vehicles came to rest off the roadway.

Bottu's four passengers -- Sri Chittury, Dheeraj Gudlawar, Srikanth Ravi, and Srupun Velumula -- all men in their early twenties from Rolla, Missouri, died in the accident. Bottu survived the crash but was life-flighted to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

Both men in the second car survived the crash. Missouri Highway Patrol listed passenger Robert Davis, 32, of Cedar Hill, Missouri as having moderate injuries.