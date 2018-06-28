Four districts dropped from school transfer lawsuit

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A lawsuit by Normandy school district parents over attendance rule changes has been scaled back after the state again altered its transfer policy.

Seven parents sued the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the new Normandy Schools Collaborative earlier this month in St. Louis County Circuit Court. The complaint named the Brentwood, Clayton, Ladue, Parkway, Pattonville and Ritenour school systems. The Francis Howell district was added later.

On Wednesday, the plaintiffs asked a judge to drop all but Pattonville, Ritenour and Howell from the lawsuit because the other districts have agreed to accept Normandy students.

Students who transferred in 2013-14 can now remain at those schools regardless of where they attended the previous year. The state initially required prospective transfers to have also attended district schools in 2012-13.